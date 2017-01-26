Top Game Performances

Philadelphia NY Rangers Jakub Voracek 2 Points N/A Jakub Voracek 1 Goals N/A Jakub Voracek 1 Assists N/A Wayne Simmonds 1 Power Play Goals N/A N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Steve Mason 1.000 Save Percentage Henrik Lundqvist .923 Steve Mason 34 Saves Henrik Lundqvist 24

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won Philadelphia 26 2 1-3 3-3 6 28 NY Rangers 34 0 0-3 2-3 6 20

Upcoming Games

NY Rangers will play their next game at home against Columbus. The Rangers have a W/L % of .548 after a win and .778 after a loss.

Philadelphia will play their next game at home against Toronto. The Flyers have a W/L % of .522 after a win and .462 after a loss.

NEW YORK -- Steve Mason made 34 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers scored two third-period goals to get past the New York Rangers 2-0 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.Wayne Simmonds and Jakub Voracek scored third-period goals to make Mason's first shutout since March 2016 stand up.Henrik Lundqvist stopped 24 shots as the Rangers had their three-game winning streak snapped.The game was scoreless through two periods largely because of Mason's brilliance in net.Early in the first period, Mason pushed to his left to deny Rick Nash after a beautiful cross-ice pass from Pavel Buchnevich that set up a one-time shot. Mason would stop Nash again in the second period after Matt Puempel set up the winger in front of the net, but Mason was in perfect position to absorb the chance.Lundqvist wasn't as busy during the first 40 minutes but did make a strong save off a Claude Giroux one-timer in the second period.Simmonds broke the scoreless tie early in third period with a power play. With Puempel in the penalty box, Simmonds collected a loose puck in front of the net and backhanded a shot over Lundqvist for his 20th goal of the season and a 1-0 Flyers at 6:09.Voracek extended the lead to 2-0 less than four minutes later with his 14th of the season. The goal was the result of a fortunate bounce, as Voracek whipped it on net and was denied by Lundqvist. The puck caromed off Lundqvist's right leg, then teammate Michael Grabner's right leg and into the net.The Rangers pulled Lundqvist for an extra attacker with a little more than two minutes remaining in the third period, but Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh took a tripping penalty with 41 seconds remaining to thwart the comeback attempt.NOTES: The Flyers scratched D Michael Del Zotto (lower body), D Nick Schultz and RW Dale Weise. ... The Flyers conclude the first half of their season Thursday night at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs. ... This was the Rangers' final game before the All-Star break. Their next game is Tuesday at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets. ... Rangers D Marc Staal (concussion) skated Wednesday and could play when the Rangers return from their break. ... Rangers C Kevin Hayes (lower body) and RW Jesper Fast (upper body) were scratched. Fast skated in a non-contact jersey Wednesday.