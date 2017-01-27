Top Game Performances

Montreal NY Islanders Shea Weber 1 Points Andrew Ladd 2 Shea Weber 1 Goals Andrew Ladd 2 Nathan Beaulieu 1 Assists Nick Leddy 2 Shea Weber 1 Power Play Goals Josh Bailey 1 N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Carey Price .929 Save Percentage Thomas Greiss .955 Carey Price 39 Saves Thomas Greiss 21

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won Montreal 22 1 1-3 3-4 10 25 NY Islanders 42 3 1-4 2-3 8 31

Upcoming Games

NY Islanders will play their next game at home against Washington. The Islanders have a W/L % of .450 after a win and .444 after a loss.

Montreal will play their next game at home against Buffalo. The Canadiens have a W/L % of .533 after a win and .650 after a loss.

NEW YORK -- Andrew Ladd scored a pair of goals Thursday night, including the go-ahead tally less than eight minutes into the third period, as the New York Islanders continued surging into the All-Star Break with a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens at Barclays Center.The Islanders won a faceoff deep in the Canadiens zone to set up Ladd's second goal. It was the second two-goal game of the season for Ladd, who has scored seven of his 10 goals this season since Dec. 15.The Islanders added an insurance goal with 4:47 remaining when Josh Bailey scored off a faceoff three seconds into a power play.Goalie Thomas Greiss made 21 saves for the Islanders (21-17-9), who have won five of six (5-0-1) to climb out of last place in the Eastern Conference and into the wild-card race.New York is 4-0-1 under interim head coach Doug Weight, who is the second coach in franchise history to win four of his first five games. Peter Laviolette went 4-0-0-1 (wins-losses-ties-overtime losses) in 2001-02.Shea Weber scored in the second period for the Canadiens (29-14-7), who were trying to extend their points streak to four games.Goalie Carey Price recorded 39 saves.The Islanders took a 1-0 lead with 6:53 left in the first following a chaotic sequence in front of the Canadiens net. New York center Alan Quine's pass tipped off the stick of Montreal defenseman Nathan Beaulieu and to Ladd, who fired a shot under Price's legs.The Islanders outshot the Canadiens 29-13 in the first two periods, but Montreal tied the game with 5:51 remaining in the second thanks to another frantic sequence.New York defenseman Adam Pelech was jostling for position with Montreal center Andrew Shaw when both players fell to the ice. Weber's shot sailed right past where Pelech and Shaw would have been standing and ticked off the glove of Greiss.NOTES: Three players from Thursday's game are headed to Los Angeles for Sunday's NHL All-Star Game: Islanders C John Tavares, Canadiens G Carey Price and Canadiens D Shea Weber. ... The Islanders scratched D Thomas Hickey (lower body) as well as RW Stephen Gionta and D Thomas Hickey. ... Interim Islanders head coach Doug Weight is the fourth head coach in franchise history to earn at least three wins in his first five games. ... The Canadiens scratched C Alex Galchenyuk (knee), who missed his second straight game and did not travel to New York, as well as RW Ryan Johnston. ... The Canadiens reached the All-Star or Olympic break in first place in their division for the first time since the 1997-98 season.