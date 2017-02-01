Top Game Performances

New Jersey Detroit Kyle Palmieri 2 Points Henrik Zetterberg 2 Kyle Palmieri 2 Goals Henrik Zetterberg 1 Taylor Hall 1 Assists Henrik Zetterberg 1 N/A Power Play Goals Tomas Tatar 1 Adam Henrique 1 Short Handed Goals N/A Cory Schneider .900 Save Percentage Jared Coreau .833 Cory Schneider 27 Saves Jared Coreau 20

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won New Jersey 24 4 0-1 4-5 10 31 Detroit 30 3 1-5 1-1 2 30

Upcoming Games

Detroit will play their next game at home against NY Islanders. The Red Wings have a W/L % of .500 after a win and .345 after a loss.

New Jersey will play their next game at home against Calgary. The Devils have a W/L % of .450 after a win and .387 after a loss.

DETROIT -- Adam Henrique and Kyle Palmieri scored shorthanded goals and the New Jersey Devils won their fifth straight road game, downing the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Tuesday.The Devils are 7-0-1 away from home since Dec. 29.Henrique's third-period tally proved to be the winner and came in his 400th game. He scooped up a Frans Nielsen turnover at the New Jersey blue line, raced down ice and put a backhander past Detroit goaltender Jared Coreau.Detroit got third-period goals from defenseman Nick Jensen, his first in the NHL, and a power-play goal from Tomas Tatar but the Red Wings power play also failed to register a shot on goal during a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:16 in the first period.Detroit, last in the Eastern Conference, fell to 0-2-3 in its last five games to equal a season-high winless streak.Stefan Noesen gave the Devils the lead 1:28 after the opening faceoff when he slammed the rebound of his own shot past Coreau.Palmieri scored an unassisted short-handed goal at 6:21, pouncing on a turnover by forward Thomas Vanek and darting around Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall before snapping a shot by Coreau. It was the first short-handed goal of Palmieri's NHL career.Detroit got on the board with 1:57 left in the second period. Gustav Nyquist wristed a shot toward the Devils' net and captain Henrik Zetterberg chipped the rolling puck between the right arm and body of New Jersey goalie Cory Schneider.The revival was short-lived. Palmieri took a feed from Taylor Hall and ripped a low wrist shot past Coreau on the stick side to give New Jersey a 3-1 lead with 33.1 seconds left in the period.NOTES: The Red Wings activated F Dylan Larkin (upper body) from injured reserve prior to the game and assigned F Drew Miller to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. ... Detroit's NHL-worst power play (11.4 percent) went 1 for 5 on Tuesday and is 2 for 23 in its last seven games. ... Devils F Mike Cammalleri, who played his college hockey at Michigan, had his three-game point streak snapped. Cammalleri has 29 points in 30 games against Detroit. ... New Jersey plays nine of 11 games in February at the Prudential Center. ... Detroit scratches were F Tomas Jurco and Ds Ryan Sproul and Alexey Marchenko. G Jimmy Howard (knee), D Brendan Smith (knee) and F Steve Ott (shoulder) remain on injured reserve. ... New Jersey scratches were Ds Luke Gazdic and Seth Helgeson and F Sergey Kalinin. D John Moore (concussion), D Andy Greene (upper body) and F Beau Bennett (lower body) are on IR.